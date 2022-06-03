Cheyenne Barnes & Noble Moving Into New Frontier Mall Spot

Cheyenne Barnes &#038; Noble Moving Into New Frontier Mall Spot

Cheyenne's Barnes & Noble moved out of their former location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd as they closed their doors back on May 15th. They planned to move into a temporary space inside Frontier Mall. But where would that space be exactly?

The new space is on the west side of the mall across from Joanne Fabrics, just a couple doors down from the inside mall entrance to JAX. Here's a little of what to expect should you walk by the entrance...

There hasn't been an official date announced as of yet for when they are set to open, but they do have signs up that state, "BARNES & NOBLE...COMING SOON!" So we at least know where they plan to set up shop within the Frontier Mall. You can also see where it is in relation to the JAX Cheyenne Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch inside mall entrance.

Sources have recently said they hope to open later this summer. Their hope is to move to a new standalone location at some point early in 2023 but temporarily, they will be in the Frontier Mall spot as soon as they are open for business.

Natural Grocers is in the process of moving to the former location of Barnes & Noble at the aforementioned Dell Range address. Barnes & Noble had been in their previous location on Dell Range for the past 27 years.

We may have to wait, but the new Barnes & Noble location has its spot inside Frontier Mall.

