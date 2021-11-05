The young man from Cheyenne, Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from being attacked by a dog last summer is being honored at a reception next week on the campus of the University of Wyoming. The reception will be held in the Wyoming Geological Museum on Friday, November 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be an open event to the public and free admission for all.

At the time of the dog attack in 2020, Bridger, just 6 years old, got in between the dog and his little sister. He suffered multiple facial and head injuries as he was bitten several times. Bridger's injuries required approximately 90 stitches. Bridger Walker's brave act was soon noticed across the world.

Laura Vietti, collections manager for the University of Wyoming Geological Museum expressed how proud she was to hold the event honoring Bridger, especially given how much of an interest Bridger takes in geology:

In 2020, Bridger saved his younger sister from an attacking dog, and news of his heroic act went global. As a result, thousands of fans sent Bridger rocks, paintings and even videos from celebrities recognizing his bravery...Here, for the first time, Bridger and his family are sharing some of his favorite rocks and art pieces as a temporary exhibition at the UW Geological Museum.

Bridger's family, of course, will also be on hand at the celebration in his honor and to celebrate 'Bridger's honorary exhibit'. The Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium at UW will also be hosting an interactive table at the event.

After the story of Bridger saving his sister swept the nation and the world, several actors that portray superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including those portraying 'Avengers', and some from the DC Universe reached out to the young man. Such actors include Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Mark Ruffalo (Incredible Hulk). Ruffalo said this in his response to Bridger's heroism:

Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)

Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) also reached out to Bridger, as did Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman in the 'The Dark Knight Rises', the third installment in DC's 'The Dark Knight Trilogy'. Hathaway took to Instagram for her post to reach out to Bridger:

Bridger Walker has been an inspiration for so many as he is a real life superhero and will be honored as such next week at the event on the campus of UW.

