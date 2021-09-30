Cheyenne Civic Center To Get Us In The Christmas Spirit Early

The prediction last year that the Christmas season of 2020 would be one of the more nostalgic in recent memory was pretty accurate. I think as we're still pulling ourselves out of the weirdness of 2021, this Christmas season will be just as special for everyone. Cheyenne Civic Center is set to get us to that special feeling early this year with the Mannheim Steamrollers taking the stage on November 18th.

If you've not seen a Mannheim Steamrollers performance, it's incredible. Honestly, I've always said that it's like the Metallica album, "Metallica S&M" where they performed with an orchestra. Expect it's not a Metallica album, it's a Christmas album. Yes, I believe they rock that much. Don't you judge me.

By the time November 18th rolls around, we're going to be in the internal debate of whether we're allowed to decorate for Christmas or not. So, I think having free range on a Mannheim Steamrollers show, will push us over that edge. Sorry, Thanksgiving-loving people, it's going to happen. Just step aside and let them run by in their ugly Christmas sweaters.

I wasn't going to share a sample of their awesomeness, BUT, I actually decided to click on it for myself and felt I needed to share.

Sorry if that get's stuck in your head for the rest of the day. But, man, does it rock, or what?! I don't know about you, but I'm pretty excited for November 18th. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

