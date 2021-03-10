Cheyenne Could Get Two Feet Of Snow, 40 MPH Winds This Weekend

Southeast Wyoming is expecting heavy snow and strong winds this weekend, according to a situation report from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

That could include up to 2 feet of snow in Cheyenne and up to 18 inches in Laramie.

Widespread heavy snowfall starting Friday morning into this weekend. Significant snow accumulations across Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas and Interstate 80 from Arlington to Sidney. Strong easterly wind gusts up to 35-40 MPH possible for all areas starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Area ranchers can expect severe impacts to newborn livestock. Take action to protect your herd!

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 447 AM MST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... NEZ003-019-020-096-WYZ106>108-116>119-110000- /O.CON.KCYS.WW.Y.0022.000000T0000Z-210311T0000Z/ Box Butte-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County-South Sioux- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Agate, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 447 AM MST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Platte and Goshen Counties including the cities of Wheatland and Torrington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.