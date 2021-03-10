Laramie County Deputies Looking for Man Who Made Threat With Gun

Laramie County Sheriff's Office

Laramie County deputies are looking for a suspect in a Tuesday morning aggravated assault which led to a nearby elementary school being placed on a secure perimeter.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says deputies were called to Miller Mobile Home Park at 3201 S. Greeley Highway around 9:30 a.m. after 30-year-old Rudy Delarosa pulled a gun on the manager, James Jarrett, threatened to shoot him and then took off on foot.

As a precaution, Afflerbach Elementary School was placed on a secure perimeter until 11:10 a.m.

Barnes says Delarosa was evicted from the mobile home park on Feb. 16, and was visiting his girlfriend when he confronted Jarrett.

Barnes says Delarosa is usually armed, and he's asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Laramie County Sheriff's Office at (307) 633-4700.

