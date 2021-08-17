Cheyenne Doctor Who Went Missing Near Gannett Peak Found Dead

A Cheyenne doctor who went missing over the weekend near Gannett Peak in western Wyoming's Wind River Range was found dead Monday, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a department Facebook post, searchers found 41-year-old Thor M. Hallingbye's body in Fremont County.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Hallingbye," the agency said.

Hallingbye went missing on Saturday, Aug. 14, after apparently getting separated from his climbing group.

Gannett Peak is the highest mountain peak in Wyoming at 13,810 feet. Climbing the peak requires a multi-day hike and crossing sometimes treacherous snowpack.