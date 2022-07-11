WHP: Driver Killed in Rollover Crash May Have Fallen Asleep

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A driver killed in a Saturday evening rollover crash in Sublette County may have fallen asleep at the wheel, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. near milepost 66.9 on U.S. 191, about 32 miles southeast of Pinedale.

The patrol says 45-year-old Independence, Missouri resident Jason R. Blair was headed south when he slowly crossed the centerline, went off the highway, ran over a delineator post, vaulted over a culvert end, and rolled his car multiple times.

According to a crash summary, Blair remained buckled in the driver’s seat until being extricated by drivers who stopped to render aid but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This is the 52nd fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 49 in 2021, 49 in 2020, 86 in 2019, and 50 in 2018 to date.

