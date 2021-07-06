A 71-year-old Texan who was injured when the pickup he was riding in flipped into an irrigation ditch west of Pinedale has passed away, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. on June 22 near milepost 5.3 on Wyoming 354.

The patrol says a pickup was headed east when it appears the driver fell asleep, causing the pickup to go off the road, hit an elevated driveway approach, become airborne and flip into an irrigation ditch filled with water.

The driver and their passenger, Kenneth Prehoditch, were airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Prehoditch died on June 26.