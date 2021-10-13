Cheyenne Residents Among 5 Charged in Gun Trafficking Conspiracy

Two 33-year-old Cheyenne residents and three others are headed to trial for their alleged involvement in a gun trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday.

Tierra Holland and Darwin Fransisco Thomas are among five co-defendants charged with conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearms and to unlawfully transport and transfer firearms outside of the state of Wyoming.

The other co-defendants include 26-year-old Lancaster, California resident Sherwin J. Williams, 31-year-old Gardena, California resident Dexter Alfred Thomas, and Las Vegas, Nevada resident Phillip Martin Flores.

The trial is set for Jan. 18, 2022, and is expected to last eight days.