Cheyenne Residents Among 5 Charged in Gun Trafficking Conspiracy
Two 33-year-old Cheyenne residents and three others are headed to trial for their alleged involvement in a gun trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday.
Tierra Holland and Darwin Fransisco Thomas are among five co-defendants charged with conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearms and to unlawfully transport and transfer firearms outside of the state of Wyoming.
The other co-defendants include 26-year-old Lancaster, California resident Sherwin J. Williams, 31-year-old Gardena, California resident Dexter Alfred Thomas, and Las Vegas, Nevada resident Phillip Martin Flores.
Get our free mobile app
The trial is set for Jan. 18, 2022, and is expected to last eight days.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)