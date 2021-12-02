Cheyenne Felon Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Gun Charges

A Cheyenne felon is facing federal gun charges after special agents say they found firearms and ammunition in his bedroom.

Anthony Pierce Unocic, 52, was indicted last month for possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 22.

The indictment alleges Unocic, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a January 2017 felony conviction in Weld County, Colorado, knowingly possessed firearms and ammunition, namely, an unknown type of firearm silencer, a 9mm pistol, and approximately 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Get our free mobile app

According to a criminal complaint, an HSI special agent was notified on Oct. 7 that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had intercepted a package for Unocic from China containing a suspected firearm suppressor.

Local ATF special agents physically examined the suspected suppressor and believed it would function as a suppressor if the end cap and baffles were drilled. It was also learned that the suppressor was not registered to Unocic in the NFRTR.

On Nov. 2, a U.S. postal inspector and other law enforcement personnel executed a controlled delivery of the seized package to Unocic.

About two hours later, ATF special agents contacted Unocic at his job and told him they were aware he had ordered the suppressor. Unocic reportedly told them the device was a "solvent trap" not a suppressor because it had no holes drilled in it.

He also stated that he didn't own any firearms and there was nothing illegal inside his vehicle or residence.

Special agents executed a search warrant at Unocic's residence and located firearms, ammunition, the suppressor, and suspected narcotics inside his bedroom. Metal shavings were also located near a drill press in the attached garage.

Unocic's trial has been set for Jan. 24, 2022. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.