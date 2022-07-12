Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Unofficially Starts this Weekend

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 will unofficially get underway on Saturday, July 16 with rodeo qualifying events.

In the words of a Monday news release from CFD, the "Daddy of 'em all":

"is a modified, tournament-style format. Timed events will have qualifying rounds to make it into the rodeo performances beginning July 23. Rodeo qualifiers are free to the public.

Qualifying Schedule:

July 16 at 8 a.m. — Steer Roping. Top 12 advance to Finals Sunday.

July 17 at 8 a.m. — Team Roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

July 18 at 8 a.m. — Tie Down Roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

July 19 at 8 a.m. — Steer Wrestling & Women’s Breakaway Roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

July 20 at 7 a.m. — Women’s Breakaway Roping & Barrel Racing. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances."

A Cheyenne Frontier Days bucking horse roundup will get underway at around 1 p.m. at the pasture north of Cheyenne along Interstate 25. The roundup will start at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of I-25 and Horse Creek Road, according to the release.

The horses will be driven along the interstate on the eastern frontage road to Hynds Boulevard, turning south to Central Avenue to Kennedy Road, then from Kennedy to Hynds Boulevard and into Frontier Park.

The release cites the following as approximate arrival times for the horse drive:

I-25 and Horse Creek Rd/Iron Mountain 1:00 p.m.

I-25 frontage road and Riding Club Road 1:20 p.m.

I-25 and Vandehei Road 1:30 p.m.

I-25 and Central Avenue 1:45 p.m.

Please note: The Wyoming Highway Patrol will not allow parking along I-25 at any time during the Roundup. Central Ave., between Kennedy Road and Hynds Blvd., will be closed while horses are on Central Ave.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 officially runs from July 22 to July 31. CFD is the world's largest outdoor rodeo.