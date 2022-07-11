Live Music and Summer Vibes in Laramie This Wednesday

Summer in Laramie is jam-packed with cultural events, exciting activities, and things to do for all ages. This week is no exception. The University of Wyoming Summer Concert series has brought some phenomenal acts to Laramie over the summer, and this week, the series is bringing another great act to Simpson Plaza.

The Unknown Knowns are rolling into Laramie on Wednesday, July 13, to serenade their audience with psychedelic sound. The Wyoming-native band has been around since 2015. Their music reminds me of Jimi Hendrix and other psychedelic rock bands of the 60s and 70s.

Here's a taste of their music from a performance at Black Tooth Brewery.

You can definitely hear the nuanced rock genres used in their music. The band notes on their Facebook Page that they "experiment" in their "About" section, so it is not surprising that their music is so eclectic. The band uses jazz, blues, and funk genres to inspire their unique sound. They generally categorize their music as "Northern Psychedelic."

You can catch the Unknown Knows from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Wyoming's Simpson Plaza.

Event Details:

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Simpson Plaza, The University of Wyoming.

Simpson Plaza, The University of Wyoming. Cost: FREE to attend; Lunch available for $9 per person.

FREE to attend; Lunch available for $9 per person. Additional Information: For more information on the show, click here.

Want to learn more about The Unknown Knows? Check them out here.

More on the Summer Concert Series:

The University of Wyoming puts on the Summer Concert Series for the public annually. The series displays native and local music artists on campus for Laramie residents to enjoy for free.