We are very lucky to live in a state that has some amazing breweries throughout the entire Cowboy State. If you were at the Wyoming Brewers Festival earlier this summer, you certainly experienced, literally, a taste of what some of the amazing breweries in Wyoming have to offer. Now, it seems like one Wyoming brewery is looking to make a new partner to help with its expansion.

In Alpine, Wyoming, there's a very popular brewery that has plans to expand upon its brand as it attempts to keep up with the ever-increasing demand of its products. You may have already guessed that is Melvin Brewing.

Melvin Brewing released a press release that stated their intent to seek a strategic partner in order to assist their brand's potential growth. The CEO of Melvin Brewing, Frank Magazine said this about Melvin's plans:

The culture of Melvin is based on living life passionately and keeping fun and a bit of madness at the core of our brand, with beer as our business platform. Melvin Brewing is also about valuing our team; valuing our customers and valuing our brand...While experiencing strong growth over the COVID years, we are prepared to step forward into our next phase of growth. We are seeking a business partner that understands and embraces our culture and beliefs while supporting our vision to turn our Alpine Mothership into a fully developed destination brewery and to introduce Melvin brands and madness to an expanded customer base. Remember, if your beer is not madness, it's not beer.

Melvin Brewing has recently retained a top investment advisory firm, GLC Advisiors & Co. LLC and also a marketing strategist that has been around craft beer for a long time, Ethan Stienstra to assist with some potential alternatives for the company, which could also include a sale of the company.

As the press release mentions, getting GLC and Stienstra onboard is a big step in the mergers and acquisitions process for the future of Melvin Brewing and all the stakeholders involved with the company. You can read the press release in full at the link provided here.

If you're a fan of Melvin Brewing like myself, then hopefully, this new step for the company only means continued growth for their great beer selection. Cheers, Wyoming!

