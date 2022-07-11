1 Killed, 1 Airlifted After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Buford

One person was killed and another injured Sunday morning after the SUV they were traveling in rolled over on Interstate 80 near Buford, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 334 around 11:30 a.m.

Beck says 66-year-old Enterprise, Oregon resident Mary L. Charlton was behind the wheel of an eastbound 2007 Ford Escape when she went off the left side of the interstate, overcorrected to the right and again to the left, entered the median, and rolled the SUV approximately three times.

Charlton was wearing her seat belt and was airlifted to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Her passenger, 66-year-old Tolbert Gibson, also of Enterprise, was not buckled up and died at the scene.

Beck says the investigation is ongoing to determine a possible contributing factor.

This is the 53rd fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 49 in 2021, 49 in 2020, 86 in 2019, and 50 in 2018 to date.

