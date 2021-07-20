Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1980s

For over a century, Cheyenne Frontier Days has hosted one of the biggest rodeos in the world. But in the 1980s, the Daddy of 'Em All really rocked. Here's a look back at the biggest CFD concerts in the decade.

After making his first Frontier Days appearance in 1979, Charlie Daniels returned five times during the '80s. MORE: Charlie Daniels Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts

George Strait made it to Cheyenne for the first time in 1988. The "King of Country" made it back the following year and has now performed eight times at Frontier Days.

Several country legends visited the Daddy of 'Em All during the decade, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Conway Twitty.

1985 marked the introduction of rock concerts at CFD. Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Starship were among the first rock bands to perform at Frontier Days.

This is the lineup, year by year:

1980

Charlie Daniels Band

Johnny Cash

Mac Davis

Eddie Rabbit

Dottie West

1981

Charlie Daniels Band

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Oak Ridge Boys

Barbara Mandrell

Moe ‘n Joe - Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley

1982

Charlie Daniels Band

Mickey Gilley

Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band

Barbara Mandrell

Ronnie Milsap

T.G. Sheppard



1983

Charlie Daniels Band

Oak Ridge Boys

Conway Twitty with The Twitty Birds

Charlie Pride with Dave & Sugar

Shelly West

David Frizzell

1984

Waylon Jennings

Jessie Colter

Mickey Gilley

Charly McClain

Louise Mandrell

Eddie Rabbit

Mel Tillis

1985

Night Ranger

Roy Clark

Oak Ridge Boys

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Reba McIntire

Lee Greenwood

Charley Pride

1986

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

Saw Mill Creek Band

Johnny Cash

June Carter

The Carter Family and the Show Band

Exile

The Judds

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

1987

Willie Nelson

Emmy Lou Harris

Starship

Randy Travis

Sawyer Brown

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Judds

1988

Beach Boys

Randy Travis

REO Speedwagon

Charlie Daniels Band

Highway 101

Sweetheart of Rodeo

The McCarters

Restless Heart

George Strait



1989

Escape Club

Joan Jett & the Blackheart

Alabama

K.T. Oslin

Skip Ewig

Reba McIntire

Ricky Van Shelton

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

George Strait

Special thanks to Daniek Long from the CFD Old West Museum for helping us compile this list.