Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1980s
For over a century, Cheyenne Frontier Days has hosted one of the biggest rodeos in the world. But in the 1980s, the Daddy of 'Em All really rocked. Here's a look back at the biggest CFD concerts in the decade.
After making his first Frontier Days appearance in 1979, Charlie Daniels returned five times during the '80s. MORE: Charlie Daniels Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts
George Strait made it to Cheyenne for the first time in 1988. The "King of Country" made it back the following year and has now performed eight times at Frontier Days.
Several country legends visited the Daddy of 'Em All during the decade, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Conway Twitty.
1985 marked the introduction of rock concerts at CFD. Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Starship were among the first rock bands to perform at Frontier Days.
This is the lineup, year by year:
1980
Charlie Daniels Band
Johnny Cash
Mac Davis
Eddie Rabbit
Dottie West
1981
Charlie Daniels Band
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Oak Ridge Boys
Barbara Mandrell
Moe ‘n Joe - Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley
1982
Charlie Daniels Band
Mickey Gilley
Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band
Barbara Mandrell
Ronnie Milsap
T.G. Sheppard
1983
Charlie Daniels Band
Oak Ridge Boys
Conway Twitty with The Twitty Birds
Charlie Pride with Dave & Sugar
Shelly West
David Frizzell
1984
Waylon Jennings
Jessie Colter
Mickey Gilley
Charly McClain
Louise Mandrell
Eddie Rabbit
Mel Tillis
1985
Night Ranger
Roy Clark
Oak Ridge Boys
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Reba McIntire
Lee Greenwood
Charley Pride
1986
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
Saw Mill Creek Band
Johnny Cash
June Carter
The Carter Family and the Show Band
Exile
The Judds
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
1987
Willie Nelson
Emmy Lou Harris
Starship
Randy Travis
Sawyer Brown
The Oak Ridge Boys
The Judds
1988
Beach Boys
Randy Travis
REO Speedwagon
Charlie Daniels Band
Highway 101
Sweetheart of Rodeo
The McCarters
Restless Heart
George Strait
1989
Escape Club
Joan Jett & the Blackheart
Alabama
K.T. Oslin
Skip Ewig
Reba McIntire
Ricky Van Shelton
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
George Strait
Special thanks to Daniek Long from the CFD Old West Museum for helping us compile this list.
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)