Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1990s
The '90s were a big decade for concerts at the Daddy of 'Em All in Cheyenne.
The King of Country George Strait returned to CFD four times during the decade. Garth Brooks made his first trip to Frontier Days in '91 and came back in '93 and '96. The '90s also featured performances from a long list of legendary country artists, including Chris LeDoux who played for his hometown fans four times.
Several classic rock and pop artists also graced the CFD stage, including the Beach Boys, Chicago, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and ZZ Top. And, although Michael Jackson never played Frontier Days, his sister La Toya Jackson played CFD in 1991.
Here's a look back at the CFD concert lineup throughout the decade.
1990
Chicago
Reba McIntire
The Judds
Michael Damian
Clint Black
Ricky Skaggs
Tanya Tucker
Randy Travis
Williams & Ree
1991
LaToya Jackson
Robert Palmer
Garth Brooks
Dan Seals
Lorrie Morgan
Williams and Ree
Kentucky Head-Hunters
Oak Ridge Boys
George Strait
1992
Charlie Daniels
Marty Stuart
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Reba McIntire
Randy Travis
Restless Heart
Alan Jackson
Tanya Tucker
Travis Tritt
Wynonna Judd
Clint Black
1993
Suzy Bogguss
Dwight Yoakam
George Strait
Chris LeDoux
Pam Tillis
Kathy Mattea
Ricky Van Shelton
Brooks & Dunn
Garth Brooks
1994
Sawyer Brown
Clay Walker
Confederate Railroad
George Strait
Mark Chesnutt
Brooks & Dunn
Willie Nelson
Alan Jackson
1995
Boy Howdy
John Michael Montgomery
Clay Walker
Pam Tillis
John Anderson
Chris LeDoux
Joe Diffie
Alan Jackson
1996
Terri Clark
Charlie Daniels
Sawyer Brown
Mark Chesnutt
Randy Travis
Kathy Mattea
Jeff Carson
Tanya Tucker
Garth Brooks
Vince Gill
Alabama
Brooks & Dunn
George Strait
1997
Wynonna Judd
Oak Ridge Boys
Tim McGraw
Toby Keith
Sammy Kershaw
Crystal Bernard
Chris LeDoux
Trisha Yearwood
Cheyenne Symphony
Bryan White
Ricochet
Collin Raye
1998
Sawyer Brown
John Michael Montgomery
Mark Chesnutt
Doug Supernaw
Neal McCoy
Patty Loveless
Vince Gill
Clay Walker
The Kinleys
Faith Hill
Trace Adkins
Alan Jackson
1999
ZZ Top
Brooks & Dunn
JoDee Messina
Blackhawk
Williams & Ree
The Bellamy Brothers
Chris LeDoux
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Beach Boys
Reba McEntire