Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1990s

The '90s were a big decade for concerts at the Daddy of 'Em All in Cheyenne.

The King of Country George Strait returned to CFD four times during the decade. Garth Brooks made his first trip to Frontier Days in '91 and came back in '93 and '96. The '90s also featured performances from a long list of legendary country artists, including Chris LeDoux who played for his hometown fans four times.

Several classic rock and pop artists also graced the CFD stage, including the Beach Boys, Chicago, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and ZZ Top. And, although Michael Jackson never played Frontier Days, his sister La Toya Jackson played CFD in 1991.

Here's a look back at the CFD concert lineup throughout the decade.

1990

Chicago

Reba McIntire

The Judds

Michael Damian

Clint Black

Ricky Skaggs

Tanya Tucker

Randy Travis

Williams & Ree

1991

LaToya Jackson

Robert Palmer

Garth Brooks

Dan Seals

Lorrie Morgan

Williams and Ree

Kentucky Head-Hunters

Oak Ridge Boys

George Strait

1992

Charlie Daniels

Marty Stuart

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Reba McIntire

Randy Travis

Restless Heart

Alan Jackson

Tanya Tucker

Travis Tritt

Wynonna Judd

Clint Black

1993

Suzy Bogguss

Dwight Yoakam

George Strait

Chris LeDoux

Pam Tillis

Kathy Mattea

Ricky Van Shelton

Brooks & Dunn

Garth Brooks

1994

Sawyer Brown

Clay Walker

Confederate Railroad

George Strait

Mark Chesnutt

Brooks & Dunn

Willie Nelson

Alan Jackson

1995

Boy Howdy

John Michael Montgomery

Clay Walker

Pam Tillis

John Anderson

Chris LeDoux

Joe Diffie

Alan Jackson

1996

Terri Clark

Charlie Daniels

Sawyer Brown

Mark Chesnutt

Randy Travis

Kathy Mattea

Jeff Carson

Tanya Tucker

Garth Brooks

Vince Gill

Alabama

Brooks & Dunn

George Strait

1997

Wynonna Judd

Oak Ridge Boys

Tim McGraw

Toby Keith

Sammy Kershaw

Crystal Bernard

Chris LeDoux

Trisha Yearwood

Cheyenne Symphony

Bryan White

Ricochet

Collin Raye

1998

Sawyer Brown

John Michael Montgomery

Mark Chesnutt

Doug Supernaw

Neal McCoy

Patty Loveless

Vince Gill

Clay Walker

The Kinleys

Faith Hill

Trace Adkins

Alan Jackson

1999

ZZ Top

Brooks & Dunn

JoDee Messina

Blackhawk

Williams & Ree

The Bellamy Brothers

Chris LeDoux

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

Beach Boys

Reba McEntire