Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Announces New Event

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has announced a new event set for next week. Art Uncork'd with Joy Keown will take place next Thursday, April 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Keown is an esteemed artist throughout our region and the event will give those in attendance to learn from her many years of expertise in watercolor paintings. The event will also serve as the Museum's wine and paint night.

The evening will include instruction of painting from Keown, along with hors d'oeuvres, libations, and socializing at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum inside the Carriage Hall, according to a press release. There's no experience required and supplies will be available at the event. It's a chance for guests to have fun while trying something new.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets for the event are limited, but are in high demand given the reputation of Keown and the chance to learn from her on a personal level. Ticket prices for members are $40 per person and $50 for non-members per person. The member discount can be accessed by contacting Jean Krause, Education Coordinator at jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org or by calling to RSVP at 307-778-7202. As Jean for the discount code if you are a member.

Tickets can also be purchased by visiting the link provided here. For any non-members wanting to join or just to help support the Museum, you can click the link here.

Next Thursday, come on out to Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum for Art Uncork'd with Joy Keown! It's sure to be an experience unlike any other!