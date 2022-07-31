Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Night Show Attendance Down Slightly

Attendance numbers for the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeos were down by about 3,000 compared to 2021, while night show attendance declined by just under 12,000 people, according to figures released on Sunday evening.

Despite the modest declines in attendance, CFD organizers are calling the 2022 event a "huge success" according to a news release. The official attendance for the rodeos was pegged at 108,662 this year, compared to the 2021 number of 111, 617.

The release says the July 23 and July 30 rodeos this year were both sellouts and notes that the rodeo was broadcast on Cowboy Channel Plus Ap. The rodeo was also showcased on the Cowboy Channel and RFD TV.

While ticket sales for the rodeo fell slightly compared to last year, the total number of contestants was up significantly, from 1,403 last year to 1,650 this year. The 2022 Frontier Days rodeo events also offered an all-time record purse of $1,080,813.

The release goes on to say of the night shows:

Frontier Nights was once again popular with 103,798 in attendance compared to 115,618 last year. Part of that entertainment was the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) very first team series event. Last year the PBR’s competition had 20,257 in attendance. This year was slightly down at 19,756. The bull riding was broadcast on CBS Sports Network and PBR’s Ride Pass. Additionally, 32,653 gate admission tickets were sold bringing total attendance to 264,869.

According to the release, a total of 18, 788 people were served at three free pancake breakfasts presented by the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne.

This year marked the 126th edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The event was canceled in 2020 for the first and only time in its history due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Some studies have estimated CFD's annual impact on the Cheyenne/Laramie County economy at around $27 million.