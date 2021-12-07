Gilbert Gottfried Will Bring Comedy To Cheyenne In 2022
On the heels of having comedy and TV legend, Bob Saget at their venue, The Lincoln is back at it again with another legend of comedy, Gilbert Gottfried. I don't have a total count of the number of movies and TV shows Gilbert Gottfried was in in the 1990s, but I'm almost certain it was in the range of 875 million. Just a soft estimate. He's also the voice of the Aflac duck. Though, I'm pretty sure the first thing I remember him being in was "Problem Child" where he didn't feel like dealing with the kid and just promoted him to a higher grade.
The Lincoln has lined up Mr. Gottfried for a show coming up March 19th, 2022. The show is subtitled "Dirty Comedy Festival". I remember watching his comedy specials on Comedy Central back in the day, so I'm sure that whatever he has in store for us, will be very entertaining.
I think he's most famous for his voice. On top of the movies and TV shows he's been involved in, I think his distinctive voice work will also resonate with most people.
This is great that we already have a great comedy show lined up for 2022. Which, you know, is less than a month away. Sorry to burst your bubble, especially if you're like me and still feel like we haven't totally gotten away from 2020. But, I digress. This should be a great show that you don't want to miss. So, go ahead and mark March 19th on your calendar, you have plans.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10-am.
