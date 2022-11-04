This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER
We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
Friday, November 4
Fire Station Solar Ribbon Cutting
The public is invited to Alliance for Renewable Energy of Laramie's ribbon cutting event to celebrate the City of Laramie's new solar installation at the Laramie Fire Department Station #3!
- When: 10 AM
- Where: 2374 West Jefferson Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Live Theatre: Six Slices of Life (A Series of Short Comedies)
Join us as the Unexpected Company Presents "Six Slices of Life!"
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 603 E University Ave
- Cost: $15/person
- More Information: Click Here
Relative Theatrics presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson
Enjoy an evening of live theatre presented by Relative Theatrics and held at the historic Gryphon Theatre!
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $18/person, $15/student/senior
- More Information: Click Here
Hotter than the Sun: The Atomic Age
Join UW Planetarium for "Hotter than the Sun: The Atomic Age!"
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
- Cost:
- $5 General Public
- $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+
- FREE Children 5 and under
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, November 5
Learn to Make Hand Painted Ornaments
Create original one-of-a-kind miniature ornaments to hang on your holiday tree or to gift to a friend!
- When: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Where: 115 E Ivinson Ave
- Cost: $5.00/person
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Women's Basketball vs. Sioux Falls
Cheer on the UW Cowboys Women's Basketball Team!
- When: 2:00 PM
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
- More Information: Click Here
Salsa Competition at Bond's Brewing
Bring down your best homemade salsa!
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost:
- $25/entry to salsa competition
- $5/person to taste
- More Information: Click Here
UW Collegiate Chorale - Nothing Gold Can Stay
Based on the Robert Frost poem of the same name, this performance by UW Collegiate Chorale explores the ephemeral nature of experience.
- When: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: $12/general, $8/seniors, $6 students (+$2 handling fee)
- More Information: Click Here
Liquid Sky: Psychedelic Indie Rock
Enjoy a custom playlist in 5.1 surround as the 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent!
- When: 8:00 PM
- Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
- Cost:
- $5 General Public
- $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+
- FREE Children 5 and under
- More Information: Click Here
Karaoke at the Ruffed Up Duck
Karaoke all night!
- When: 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, November 6
Sugar Mold Succulent Workshop
Make your own sugar mold succulent for your fall centerpiece!
- When: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $50/person
- More Information: Click Here
2nd Annual Family Lantern Walk
Let's celebrate the change of seasons together!
- When: 4:45 PM
- Where: 1915 E Rainbow Ave
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here