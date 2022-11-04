This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER

We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.

Friday, November 4

Fire Station Solar Ribbon Cutting

The public is invited to Alliance for Renewable Energy of Laramie's ribbon cutting event to celebrate the City of Laramie's new solar installation at the Laramie Fire Department Station #3!

When: 10 AM

10 AM Where: 2374 West Jefferson Street

2374 West Jefferson Street Cost: FREE

Live Theatre: Six Slices of Life (A Series of Short Comedies)

Join us as the Unexpected Company Presents "Six Slices of Life!"

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: 603 E University Ave

603 E University Ave Cost: $15/person

Relative Theatrics presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson

Enjoy an evening of live theatre presented by Relative Theatrics and held at the historic Gryphon Theatre!

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)

The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $18/person, $15/student/senior

Hotter than the Sun: The Atomic Age

Join UW Planetarium for "Hotter than the Sun: The Atomic Age!"

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Cost: $5 General Public $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ FREE Children 5 and under

Saturday, November 5

Learn to Make Hand Painted Ornaments

Create original one-of-a-kind miniature ornaments to hang on your holiday tree or to gift to a friend!

When: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Where: 115 E Ivinson Ave

115 E Ivinson Ave Cost: $5.00/person

UW Cowboy Women's Basketball vs. Sioux Falls

Cheer on the UW Cowboys Women's Basketball Team!

When: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Where: 1000 E University Ave.

Salsa Competition at Bond's Brewing

Bring down your best homemade salsa!

When: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)

Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $25/entry to salsa competition $5/person to taste

UW Collegiate Chorale - Nothing Gold Can Stay

Based on the Robert Frost poem of the same name, this performance by UW Collegiate Chorale explores the ephemeral nature of experience.

When: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM

7:30 PM to 9:30 PM Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts

Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Cost: $12/general, $8/seniors, $6 students (+$2 handling fee)

Liquid Sky: Psychedelic Indie Rock

Enjoy a custom playlist in 5.1 surround as the 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent!

When: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Cost: $5 General Public $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ FREE Children 5 and under

Karaoke at the Ruffed Up Duck

Karaoke all night!

When: 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM

10:00 PM to 1:00 AM Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Sunday, November 6

Sugar Mold Succulent Workshop

Make your own sugar mold succulent for your fall centerpiece!

When: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)

Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $50/person

2nd Annual Family Lantern Walk

Let's celebrate the change of seasons together!

When: 4:45 PM

4:45 PM Where: 1915 E Rainbow Ave

1915 E Rainbow Ave Cost: FREE

