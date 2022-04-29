Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend In Laramie
Friday is finally here! We can breathe a sigh of relief and say goodbye to the office for a few days (we all deserve it.) If you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further - from live music to outdoor activities, Laramie has a ton of events happening this weekend. Check out the weekend lineup below:
Friday, April 29th
"Mars" at the University of Wyoming Planetarium
Explore the Red Planet and its mysteries at the planetarium.
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072
- Cost: $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.
- More Info: Click here
Be Like Joe: A Musical
The UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents a fairy-tale rock musical for the whole family.
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: $14 for the public, $11 for seniors, $7 for students.
- More Info: Click here
Big Dill - Selective Amnesia - Ryan Archibald at The Ruffed Duck Saloon
Live music from local bands.
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: 310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: None
- More Info: Click here
Grammy Award-winning Cory Smythe Recital
A night of Avant jazz at the University of Wyoming.
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here
Artist of the Month - Works of Wyoming Gallery
Meet artist Melonie Jones while touring her work. Snacks provided.
- Time: 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 300 S 2nd St. Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here
Saturday, April 30th
Spring UW Football Game
A first glimpse at the UW football team on their final day of Spring practice.
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Location: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here
Liquid Sky Electronica
A night of music and astronomy at the UW Planetarium.
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072
- Cost: $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.
- More Info: Click here
Mexica Archaeoastronomy
Explores the pre-hispanic history of astronomy from ancient Mexico.
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Location: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072
- Cost: $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.
- More Info: Click here
Birding Trip with the Audubon Society
Explores the birds of Laramie with a walk around the city's parks and Greenbelt.
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Location: 455 N 15th St. Laramie, WY 82072
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here
Design After Dark
DIY crafting hosted by Bond's Brewing and Innovation Wyrkshop.
- Time: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Location: 411 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: $10 per project
- More Info: Click here
Dirt Sucker Release Show
Record release party for Dirt Sucker.
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Location: 209 S 3rd St. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: $10 per project
- More Info: Click here
EDM at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor
EDM music, lights, and dancing at the Buckhorn.
- Time: 10:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
- Location: 114 E. Ivinson St. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: No cover
- More Info: Click here
Jason Tyler Burton and Sean Devine at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
Classic country-inspired music at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon.
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Location: 310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Potential cover at the door
- More Info: Click here
UW Wind Symphony: Postcards
A night of symphony with global-inspired music at the University of Wyoming.
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: $12 for the public, $8 for seniors, $6 Non-UW students. UW students contact the box office for tickets.
- More Info: Click here
Sunday, May 1st
The Bee Jubilee
Hosted by the University of Wyoming to celebrate the return of Spring and learn about Wyoming bees.
- Time: 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.
- Location: 10th and Lewis St. Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here
Secret Life of Wyoming's Salamander
Explore the local wildlife at LaBonte park with the Audubon Society.
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Shields and N 9th St. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here
Disney Themed Trivia
House of Mouse-themed trivia at Lovejoy's Bar and Grill.
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Location: 101 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Free
- More Info: Click here