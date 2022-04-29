Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend In Laramie

Friday is finally here! We can breathe a sigh of relief and say goodbye to the office for a few days (we all deserve it.) If you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further - from live music to outdoor activities, Laramie has a ton of events happening this weekend. Check out the weekend lineup below:

Friday, April 29th

"Mars" at the University of Wyoming Planetarium

Explore the Red Planet and its mysteries at the planetarium.

: 7:00 p.m. Location : N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072

: $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free. More Info: Click here

Be Like Joe: A Musical

The UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents a fairy-tale rock musical for the whole family.

: 7:30 p.m. Location : 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071

: $14 for the public, $11 for seniors, $7 for students. More Info: Click here

Big Dill - Selective Amnesia - Ryan Archibald at The Ruffed Duck Saloon

Live music from local bands.

: 7:30 p.m. Location : 310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070

: None More Info: Click here

Grammy Award-winning Cory Smythe Recital

A night of Avant jazz at the University of Wyoming.

: 7:00 p.m. Location : 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071

: Free More Info: Click here

Artist of the Month - Works of Wyoming Gallery

Meet artist Melonie Jones while touring her work. Snacks provided.

: 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Location : 300 S 2nd St. Laramie, WY 82071

: Free More Info: Click here

Saturday, April 30th

Spring UW Football Game

A first glimpse at the UW football team on their final day of Spring practice.

: 2:00 p.m. Location : War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY 82070

: Free More Info: Click here

Liquid Sky Electronica

A night of music and astronomy at the UW Planetarium.

: 7:00 p.m. Location : N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072

: $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free. More Info: Click here

Mexica Archaeoastronomy

Explores the pre-hispanic history of astronomy from ancient Mexico.

: 2:00 p.m. Location : N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072

: $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free. More Info: Click here

Birding Trip with the Audubon Society

Explores the birds of Laramie with a walk around the city's parks and Greenbelt.

: 8:00 a.m. Location : 455 N 15th St. Laramie, WY 82072

: Free More Info: Click here

Design After Dark

DIY crafting hosted by Bond's Brewing and Innovation Wyrkshop.

: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Location : 411 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY 82070

: $10 per project More Info: Click here

Dirt Sucker Release Show

Record release party for Dirt Sucker.

: 8:00 p.m. Location : 209 S 3rd St. Laramie, WY 82070

: $10 per project More Info: Click here

EDM at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor

EDM music, lights, and dancing at the Buckhorn.

: 10:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. Location : 114 E. Ivinson St. Laramie, WY 82070

: No cover More Info: Click here

Jason Tyler Burton and Sean Devine at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

Classic country-inspired music at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon.

: 8:00 p.m. Location : 310 S. 5th St. Laramie, WY 82070

: Potential cover at the door More Info: Click here

UW Wind Symphony: Postcards

A night of symphony with global-inspired music at the University of Wyoming.

: 7:30 p.m. Location : 1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071

: $12 for the public, $8 for seniors, $6 Non-UW students. UW students contact the box office for tickets. More Info: Click here

Sunday, May 1st

The Bee Jubilee

Hosted by the University of Wyoming to celebrate the return of Spring and learn about Wyoming bees.

: 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. Location : 10th and Lewis St. Laramie, WY 82071

: Free More Info: Click here

Secret Life of Wyoming's Salamander

Explore the local wildlife at LaBonte park with the Audubon Society.

: 4:00 p.m. Location : Shields and N 9th St. Laramie, WY 82070

: Free More Info: Click here

Disney Themed Trivia

House of Mouse-themed trivia at Lovejoy's Bar and Grill.