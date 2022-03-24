The University of Wyoming basketball squads for both the men's and women's teams have both been sources of inspiration in each of their respective seasons. The Cowboys men's basketball team rode their 25 wins into the NCAA Tournament but had their season end just last weekend. But the Cowgirls are still going with a game tonight in the Sweet 16 round of the NIT. And men's coach, Jeff Linder, has helped to inspire one Laramie company to purchase tickets for students at tonight's Cowgirls game.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will host UCLA tonight in the Sweet 16 round of the NIT and Jeff Linder purchased tickets for the first 300 students that show up for the game. The students planning to take advantage will need to show up at the west entrance of the Arena-Auditorium.

As awesome of a gesture that is for Coach Linder to make for the Cowgirls, a Laramie business has been inspired by his actions to help out even more students with some free tickets. The mortgage company, The Mortgage Source, has purchased 100 more tickets for University of Wyoming students for tonight's matchup in Laramie between the Wyoming Cowgirls and UCLA Bruins.

While it's awesome enough seeing the head men's basketball coach purchase tickets to help students attend tonight's game, it's that much better that you see Jeff Linder's actions inspiring a local business, such as The Mortgage Source, to do their part in helping students cheer on their Wyoming Cowgirls in tournament play.

The Mortgage Source in Laramie was led by Business President Karen Saunders in their efforts to purchase more tickets for students. They said in a statement:

Coach Jeff Linder really inspired us with his generosity and community spirit to help do what we can for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls team and their students for tonight's game.

Tonight's game between Wyoming and UCLA begins at 6:30 p.m. Students attending and hoping to be one of the first (what is now) 400 students to snag a ticket will need to bring their student ID to the ticket office at the west entrance of the Arena-Auditorium.

It's incredible to see the community stepping up to rally around their teams the way they have this March! Good luck to the Wyoming Cowgirls!

