Cheyenne Frontier Days Combines Two Committees; Names New Chairs
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee on Wednesday named its new chairmen for the 126th Daddy of 'em All.
Mariah Johnson will head up the Indians Committee and Col. Deane R. Konowicz, Vice Commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, will oversee the Military Committee.
Johnson, a local programs specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, has volunteered on the Indians Committee for a decade and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2015.
Konowicz has served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He is a volunteer on the Military Committee and has supported CFD over 11 years.
The existing Tickets and Security Committees have been combined to create a new Tickets Committee focused on customer service. Leading the new committee will be outgoing Military Chairman Brian Rico.
The CFD General Committee is comprised of a general chairman and nine committee chairmen who oversee the operation of the individual committees. In most cases, each chairman serves a three-year term.
