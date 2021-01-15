Cheyenne Hitching Post On Fire, Motorists Asked To Avoid Area

The Cheyenne Police Department asking motorists to avoid the area of the Hitching Post Inn as a fire rages at the former lodging facility.

The CPD posted this announcement on Facebook at around 4 a.m:

The Hitching Post on W Lincolnway is currently on fire, with fire crews hard at work. Please avoid the area (including Lincolnway from Missle Drive to Westland Road) due to heavy smoke causing limited visibility on the roads as well as breathing hazards.

This is a developing story and we will report more details as they become available.

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media