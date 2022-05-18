Cheyenne Hospital Verified As Level III Trauma Center

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, according to a CRMC news release.

According to the release "Level III Trauma Center verification means that a team of trauma experts has completed a site review of the hospital and reviewed over 300 measures focusing on trauma-related resources, patient care, performance improvement, commitment and team readiness. The surveyors reviewing CRMC’s trauma program found no deficiencies."

CRMC is the only ACS-verified trauma center in Wyoming.

“Being verified as an ACS trauma center is an extremely thorough and rigorous process,” said Lisa Burton, MD, CRMC’s trauma medical director. “The reviewers evaluate medical records to determine the treatment provided to trauma patients and the patients’ overall outcomes. In addition, the reviewers conduct one-on-one interviews with members of the trauma team to find out how well the team performs and functions as a unit. The goal is to ensure that a trauma center is providing optimal care to injured patients.”

One factor in the designation is an assessment of injury prevention programs. CRMC programs aimed at injury prevention include community education efforts on keeping children safe and prevention of injuring falls among the elderly.

The hospital also has the ''Stop the Bleed' program.