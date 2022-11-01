The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"One male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," the agency said in a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon. "No other persons were injured during the event."

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office would not say what the warrant was for or why it was served on Halloween night while kids were trick-or-treating in the area.

As is the case with all officer-involved shootings, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.