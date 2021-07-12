IHOP is celebrating...something tomorrow, Tuesday, July 13th, and it seems that because of whatever the celebration is, you can get a short stack of pancakes at the IHOP in Cheyenne for only 58 cents!

The deal is available at IHOPs nationwide, but with one so close to us, of course we need to take advantage.

The concept behind the deal is that IHOP was founded back in 1958, so that is why the 58 cents. It only makes sense that their deal is for pancakes since IHOP stands for International House of Pancakes. The deal will only be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 13th so make sure you order your short stack of pancakes while you can.

Perhaps while you're at it, go ahead and order a few sides given that you are being given such a good deal. Maybe order some eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, etc. Or you could make it a weird combination and order a dinner plate with your short stack. After all, a short stack of pancakes is only three pancakes. That being said, they are still pancakes and they are still extremely delicious.

In case you are wondering just how much you will be saving with the deal, a normal short stack of pancakes at IHOP is $6.49, so that means you are saving at least $5.91. That's a solid deal.

There's no catch or fine print here so be sure to grab your short stack of pancakes tomorrow while you can because a deal is a deal so take advantage. Cheyenne's IHOP is located at 1938 Dell Range Blvd.