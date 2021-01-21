Cheyenne’s IHOP Now Has Burritos and Bowls

The International House of Burritos? Not exactly. But IHOP has announced this week that they've added burritos and bowls to their menu and they're available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. That means Cheyenne's IHOP has burritos and bowls!

In hopes of attracting more takeout customers, IHOP is serving burritos and bowls that are available at all times of the day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They'll be available both in-restaurant and on-the-go. The new menu items are starting at just $5.99.

There will be six types of different burritos to choose from on the menu: The Classic, Country Breakfast, Spicy Poblano Fajita, Southwest Chicken, New Mexico Chicken, and Spicy Shredded Beef.

Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, had this to say on the decision to add the new menu items:

Burritos are the #1 fastest growing breakfast menu items in America so, as the breakfast leader, IHOP needed to create some great ones...we know our guests are looking for menu items that are portable for take-out and delivery, which made our new line of Burritos & Bowls a natural fit. While we’re eager to welcome our guests to join us back under our blue roofs, we’re happy to provide our delicious new Burritos & Bowls, anywhere, for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Another thing that's amazing about the addition of burritos and bowls to the menu is that it's NOT for a limited time. They will be permanent items available at IHOPs nationwide.

So don't completely fill up on pancakes the next time you're at the IHOP on Dell Range in Cheyenne. To paraphrase Ron Burgundy, those burritos are sure to be delicious, but very filling.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app