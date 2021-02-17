Cheyenne IHOP to Giveaway Free Pancakes in April

IHOP skipped out on National Pancake Day in 2021, which meant unlike past years when they gave out free short stacks of pancakes, none were available to gorge on due to health risks from the ongoing pandemic. Instead, they're having a month long promotion in April when they'll give away plenty of free pancakes.

The new month long promotion is that customers can get a free short stack of pancakes throughout the month of April with one slight catch. You didn't actually think there wouldn't be a catch, did you? But this one is barely a caveat. As long as you sign up to be part of the MyHOP email club by March 31st, you're good to go on the free pancakes throughout the month of April.

This is a no-brainer! I will take all the barrages of emails from IHOP for free pancakes without a second thought. You can sign up for their email club at ihop.com/en/myhop or through the IHOP app.

Get our free mobile app

According to IHOP President Jay Johns, National Pancake Day has historically been one of the busiest days of the year for the franchise due to all the free pancakes, but safety needed to come first this year. Johns said in a statement:

Rather than cancel the day completely during a time when everyone could use a little hoppiness, we decided to flip the day to a month-long event to give everyone the flexibility to enjoy a free Short Stack whenever they would like, while also supporting our national charity partner Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The free pancakes will still continue help raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and they have in previous years on National Pancake Day. IHOP has raised more than $30 million since 2006 for its charity partners as donations are encouraged at their restaurants and online through their free pancake promotions.

Also, in case you don't want a plethora of emails from being in IHOP's email club, you can still get free pancakes in April with a $10 purchase at IHOP restaurants or get a coupon for them online or through their app. Everyone can indulge on some free pancakes come April at IHOP.