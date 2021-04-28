Cheyenne is One of the Top Cities Bouncing Back After Pandemic

It's been a year-plus since the pandemic hit the U.S. and it has been more or less a disastrous time for many. However, of all the cities throughout the country, Cheyenne has been holding its ground and weathering the storm almost as well as anyone.

Currently, the national unemployment rate is at 6 percent. During the peak of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was at a frightening 14.7 percent. Some cities across the U.S. are just starting to recover while others are bouncing back with even more progress and it seems that Cheyenne is doing so more than most. WalletHub recently measured the progress of about 180 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and as it turns out, Cheyenne has the overall 35th best recovery of any city throughout the country.

Considering the number of cities that takes into consideration, that's a pretty good ranking for the statistic. As of March 2021, Cheyenne's unemployment rating is 5.1 percent, which is obviously lower than the national unemployment rate at this time. It is also a 39.3 percent increase from this time in 2019 and a 15.86 increase from this time in 2020, which was also roughly the start of the pandemic. To put in perspective, Colorado Springs, CO has an unemployment rate of 6.8 percent currently, which is a 111.15 percent increase from 2019 and 110.48 percent increase from 2020. They rank 123rd overall in the country.

Casper, WY also showed up on the list at 119th overall. And in Denver, CO, they are 153rd overall. So in comparison to those regional cities, Cheyenne is flourishing right now. Not bad for what we all had to deal with in a once in a century pandemic. To see where everyone else ranked, check out the map below.