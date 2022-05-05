WY Unemployment Update: Albany’s Lower Than Most Counties

National unemployment rates have continued to remain in flux since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent study, WalletHub found that some states are seeing an increase in unemployment claim numbers. The study found that some states have as much as a 43% uptick in claims in March of 2022. But thankfully, Wyoming is not one of those states.

Wyoming Unemployment Rates (April & March of 2022)

The Equality State is seeing a dip in unemployment claim numbers, a progression that has continued since May 2020, when the rate peaked at 8%. According to FRED Economic Data, as of March 2022, Wyoming's unemployment rate has dropped to an average of 3.3%.

The WalletHub survey found that the Wyoming unemployment rate had reduced by 66.78% in the month of April when compared to the stats from April of 2019. Indiana ranked the worst for unemployment growth, with the state seeing rates of 43% increase, followed by D.C. at 30.77% and California at 12.49%.

Counties across Wyoming are seeing varied results in terms of unemployment rates. Albany County has the top five lowest unemployment rates, coming in at number 4 with 2.9%.

Top 5 Lowest Unemployment Rates by County in Wyoming

Teton County - 2.3% Niobrara County - 2.6% Goshen County - 2.8% Albany County - 2.9% Crook County - 3.1%

Top 5 Highest Unemployment Rates by County in Wyoming

Fremont County - 4.2% Big Horn County - 4.5% Sublette County - 4.6% Sweetwater County - 4.6% Natrona County - 4.7%

Interestingly, Laramie County, Lincoln County, and Platte County each had a rate of exactly 3.3% unemployment in the month of March 2022.

You can check out the latest stats on Wyoming unemployment for the Department of Workforce Services by clicking here.