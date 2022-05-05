WY Unemployment Update: Albany’s Lower Than Most Counties
National unemployment rates have continued to remain in flux since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent study, WalletHub found that some states are seeing an increase in unemployment claim numbers. The study found that some states have as much as a 43% uptick in claims in March of 2022. But thankfully, Wyoming is not one of those states.
Wyoming Unemployment Rates (April & March of 2022)
The Equality State is seeing a dip in unemployment claim numbers, a progression that has continued since May 2020, when the rate peaked at 8%. According to FRED Economic Data, as of March 2022, Wyoming's unemployment rate has dropped to an average of 3.3%.
The WalletHub survey found that the Wyoming unemployment rate had reduced by 66.78% in the month of April when compared to the stats from April of 2019. Indiana ranked the worst for unemployment growth, with the state seeing rates of 43% increase, followed by D.C. at 30.77% and California at 12.49%.
Counties across Wyoming are seeing varied results in terms of unemployment rates. Albany County has the top five lowest unemployment rates, coming in at number 4 with 2.9%.
Top 5 Lowest Unemployment Rates by County in Wyoming
- Teton County - 2.3%
- Niobrara County - 2.6%
- Goshen County - 2.8%
- Albany County - 2.9%
- Crook County - 3.1%
Top 5 Highest Unemployment Rates by County in Wyoming
- Fremont County - 4.2%
- Big Horn County - 4.5%
- Sublette County - 4.6%
- Sweetwater County - 4.6%
- Natrona County - 4.7%
Interestingly, Laramie County, Lincoln County, and Platte County each had a rate of exactly 3.3% unemployment in the month of March 2022.
You can check out the latest stats on Wyoming unemployment for the Department of Workforce Services by clicking here.