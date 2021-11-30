Cheyenne Hits 65 Degrees, Ties 122-Year-Old Record High

Monday's temperatures were a far cry from the usual, with several locations in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle either setting or tying record highs.

The mercury in Laramie climbed to 58 degrees, breaking the previous record high for the date of 57 degrees set back in 1999, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said.

weather.gov/cys

Record high temperatures were set yesterday at several locations. This includes Cheyenne where they tied the previous record high of 65 with the warmest low temperature also tying a record of 45. Laramie broke the previous high temperature with a high of 58 which broke the previous record of 57 set in 1999. Laramie also tied the warmest low at 35. Sidney tied their previous high of 65 which was set in 2012. Several other locations were close to records but most of them fell short by a couple of degrees.

Cheyenne, which set a record high of 65 degrees way back in 1899, and Sidney, which set a record high of 65 degrees in 2012, tied their records.

Alliance and Scottsbluff, which topped out at 67 and 68 degrees, respectively, fell just two degrees shy of their 89-year-old records.

