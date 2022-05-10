17-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Charged as Adult in Bar Stabbing
A 17-year-old Cheyenne boy accused of stabbing and seriously wounding a man at a bar in south Cheyenne last week has been charged as an adult.
Joey Carabajal made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Monday on a single count of attempted second-degree murder.
Police were called to the Lamp Lounge around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 5, after Carabajal reportedly initiated a verbal altercation with Vincent Phillips, followed him into the bar, stabbed him with a knife, and fled the scene.
Phillips was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and was listed in serious condition as of the last report.
Carabajal was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday, May 6, and booked into the Juvenile Services Center.
Carabajal is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond awaiting a May 18 preliminary hearing.
If convicted, he could face 20 years to life in prison.