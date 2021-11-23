Cheyenne Man Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase

A 35-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Toyota.

That's according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release. According to the release, officers were sent to the area of Converse Avenue and East 10 to investigate a stolen vehicle case.

Officers set up surveillance and soon spotted a Silver Toyota Echo leaving an ally. A quick check confirmed that the car had been reported stolen on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away at a high speed, leading to a chase on city streets. Police say the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Gello of Cheyenne, drove recklessly, at times going into oncoming traffic.

He eventually crashed the Toyota near the 1200 block of East 7th street, hitting two parked vehicles and fleeing the scene on foot. Police eventually caught up with Gello, booking him into the Laramie County Jail on Felony charges of eluding, stealing a car, reckless driving, and driving under suspension.