Man Facing 25 Charges For Alleged Larimer County Crime Spree

Fort Collins Police say a 42-year-old Aurora man is facing charges in connection with a multi-day crime spree in 2020 in which stole vehicles, broke into cars, burglarized properties, trespassed, and eluded police.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

According to the post, police almost a year ago identified 42-year-old Pedro Ortiz as the suspect in the December 2020 crime rampage.

According to the post, Ortiz has now been arrested and faces the following charges:

First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft ($20,000-$100,000) – 2 counts (class 4 felony)

First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Less than $20,000) – 3 counts (class 5 felony)

Second Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Less than $20,000) (class 6 felony) **

Second Degree Burglary – 2 counts (class 4 felony)

Vehicular Eluding (class 5 felony)

Theft ($5,000-$20,000) – 2 counts (class 5 felony) **

Theft ($2,000-$5,000) – 2 counts (class 6 felony) **

Theft ($300-$750) (class 2 misdemeanor) **

First Degree Criminal Trespass – 6 counts (class 5 felony) **

Attempted First Degree Criminal Trespass (class 6 felony) **

Criminal Mischief ($300-$750) – 2 counts (class 2 misdemeanor) **

Criminal Mischief (<$300) – 2 counts (class 3 misdemeanor)