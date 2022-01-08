Arrests Announced In Friday Afternoon Cheyenne High-Speed Chase

Cheyenne Police say two suspects are behind bars after a Friday afternoon vehicle pursuit, while a third suspect in the case is hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Friday when officers were sent to the 2800 block of Ridge Road on a report of a possible stolen car.

One officer saw the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, and tried to make a traffic stop. But the driver of the Rogue sped away from the scene, starting a chase east on Interstate 80 and then back into the city.

As the chase turned back into Cheyenne, the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Joseph Vest of Colorado began to drive so recklessly that the officer chasing him tried to drop the chase because of safety concerns. But police say that didn't stop Vest from continuing to drive erratically, running a red light at the intersection of North College Drive and East Pershing, and colliding with three other vehicles.

Police later found out that the Rogue Vest was driving was an overdue rental car from Denver.

Vest and two other people in the Nissan were injured and taken to CRMC. The two other occupants of the Nissan have been identified as 31-year-old Travis Madrid and 26-year-old Rebekkah Reichard, both of Colorado.

No one in the three cars hit by the Nissan was seriously injured, according to police.

Farkas says all three of the people in the Nissan were found to have outstanding warrants.

Two of them were booked into the Laramie County Jail:

Joseph Vest: aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in bodily injuries to others, aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in property damage > $10,000, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, Wyoming warrant for possession of methamphetamine (3rd offense)

• Rebekka Reichard: Colorado warrant for failure to appear – original charge of theft

Madrid remains hospitalized with an outstanding warrant:

• Travis Madrid: Wyoming warrant for failure to appear – original charge of possession of a controlled substance

