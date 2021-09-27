Steven Rezac Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

A 30-year-old Fort Collins man who is wanted for First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page. According to the post, Steven Marty Rezac is 6 feet six inches tall and weighs 221 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Besides the auto theft charges, he's wanted for criminal impersonation as well as drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

Anyone with information on Rezac is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at [970] 416-1985.