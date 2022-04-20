Cheyenne Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in South Side Shooting

Police are looking for 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Jesus Franco-Ortiz for attempted murder following last month's shooting on the south side.

The gunfire happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, near the 100 block of W. 5th Street.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says Franco-Ortiz is suspected of shooting a 32-year-old man multiple times.

The victim was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

"On Friday, April 1, 2022, following a thorough investigation, detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Franco-Ortiz, who has been charged with attempted murder," Farkas said Wednesday in a news release.

"It is believed that following the shooting, Franco-Ortiz may have fled to Mexico," she added.

Anyone with information on Franco-Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

