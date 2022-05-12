Cheyenne Shooting Victim Still Hospitalized, Suspect on the Run

Cheyenne Shooting Victim Still Hospitalized, Suspect on the Run

Cheyenne Police Department

A man who was shot in south Cheyenne a little more than six weeks ago remains hospitalized and the suspect is still on the run, according to police.

The gunfire happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, near the 100 block of W. 5th Street.

Police say 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Jesus Franco-Ortiz is suspected of shooting a 32-year-old man multiple times before possibly fleeing to Mexico.

Get our free mobile app

Franco-Ortiz is being sought on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Franco-Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: Attempted first-degree murder, Cheyenne, Cheyenne Police Department, Crime, Crime Stoppers Silent Witness, Jesus Franco-Ortiz, Shooting, suspect at large, suspect on the run, victim still hospitalized, Warrant, Wyoming
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top