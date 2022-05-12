Cheyenne Shooting Victim Still Hospitalized, Suspect on the Run

A man who was shot in south Cheyenne a little more than six weeks ago remains hospitalized and the suspect is still on the run, according to police.

The gunfire happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, near the 100 block of W. 5th Street.

Police say 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Jesus Franco-Ortiz is suspected of shooting a 32-year-old man multiple times before possibly fleeing to Mexico.

Franco-Ortiz is being sought on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Franco-Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

