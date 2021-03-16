Cheyenne Mayor Collins: ‘Be Patient, We Are Doing Our Best’

Townsquare Media

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins wants Cheyenne residents to be patient as snow removal efforts from the storm that hit the city continue.

"Be patient. We are doing our best and we are going to get there" the mayor said at a Tuesday news conference.

Collins, speaking via Zoom, said that the exceptional nature of the storm posed some unusual challenges in terms of clearing the streets.

"Sunday we had our crews out early to start getting on top of that snow. What we learned is that the snow was so deep and so heavy that our snowplows didn't work. We kept getting stuck. So we had to pull them off and we had to use front-end loaders."

The mayor went on to say that the city's "major arterials are now open, although maybe a little limited in the width because there is no place to put the snow." He said that most of the "secondary collector streets are also open. The challenge there is the same. There is no place to put the snow. So we are doing our best to keep them open. The challenge for us now is our neighborhood streets.''

The mayor said he spent several hours calling contractors to try to get them and their frontloaders involved in the snow removal effort. Collins said a number of contractors are at work today in various Cheyenne neighborhoods.

MORE STORM COVERAGE FROM TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CHEYENNE:

You can see the entire news conference in the video below.