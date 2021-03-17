Schools Closed for Fourth Day in a Row as Snow Removal Continues

Laramie County School District 1 students are getting yet another snow day on Thursday.

"For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, the district will be closed," LCSD1 said.

The district says any closure or delay information beyond Thursday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. on Friday, March 19.

Crews have been working around-the-clock to remove the 30-plus inches of wet, heavy snow Winter Storm Xylia dumped on Cheyenne.

Mayor Patrick Collins said Wednesday afternoon that they hope to have at least a path cleared through every residential street in the next 48 hours.