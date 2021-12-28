Cheyenne NWS: Bitterly Cold Night Ahead In SE Wyoming

Temperatures in many areas of southeast Wyoming will approach zero or below, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website earlier today:

A cold front passed through our area last night and a cold day is in store for us behind it! Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing in the Nebraska panhandle, and could remain in the teens in Carbon and Albany counties. Strong winds and significant blowing snow are expected in the near Arlington/Elk Mountain, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 2PM. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible in the Centennial and Vedauwoo areas. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with very cold temperatures expected again. Single digits and even some subzero readings are likely in SE Wyoming and along the I-80 corridor into Nebraska, with teens further north.