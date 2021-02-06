Cheyenne NWS: Blowing, Drifting Snow Poses I-80 Travel Problems

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of continued travel problems caused by blowing, drifting snow.

The issues are expected to especially be a problem on Interstate 80, As of 10:15 this morning, I-80 was closed between Laramie and Walcott Junction to light, high profile vehicles..

The weather service says weather-related travel challenges are likely to continue:

Another round of snow later today will bring light to moderate snow accumulations to portions of the area, including east-central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska panhandle. Strong gusty winds across the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming may result in periods of blowing and drifting snow along portions of Interstate 80.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app