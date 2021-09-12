Cheyenne NWS: Large Hail, Damaging Winds Possible Through Monday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 12] and tomorrow.
Some of the storms could include large hail and damaging winds.
The agency posted this graphic for today's weather:
Sunday 9/12 – The greater coverage of thunderstorms will be from Cheyenne to Sidney.
The agency says severe weather is possible again on Monday:
