105 MPH Wind Recorded West Of Cheyenne Wednesday

A wind gust of 105 miles per hour was recorded west of Cheyenne on Wednesday.

Additional wind gusts of 94 and 92 miles per hour were recorded southeast of Crystal Lake and northwest of Arlington

Another wind speed of 101 miles per hour was recorded 10 miles northwest of Atlantic City. Those reports are according to the Cheyenne and Riverton offices of the National  Weather Service.

Another wind gust of 93 miles per hour was recorded earlier in the day at the same Laramie County location as the 105 mph blast, which is at a weather recording station 11 miles southwest of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in the foothills of the Laramie Range.

Below are the peak gusts recorded by the Cheyenne office in the 12 hours ending around 10 p,m. on Wednesday:

Here are the peak gusts recorded by the Riverton office:

It looks like the windy weather is not over, as high wind warnings have been posted for eastern and southeast Wyoming again today.

