90 MPH Wind, Several 80+ Gusts Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

If you think Saturday was a windy day in southeast Wyoming even by the windblown standards of the Cowboy State, you are right.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wind gust of 90 miles an hour was recorded southeast of Horse Creek.

At least four other wind gusts were over 80 miles per hour, with three more in excess of 74 miles per hour, which is generally considered hurricane force for a category 1 hurricane.