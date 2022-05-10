Cheyenne NWS Offers Last Freeze Data For Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne is approaching its typical last freeze date, after which gardeners can start to consider planting freeze-sensitive crops.

Laramie gardeners will have to wait a while though, if this year is typical

The average last freeze date for Cheyenne over the last 30 years has been May 15, although in 2007 it was a bit later, being recorded on June 8.

But those in Laramie will have to wait until next month if it's a typical year, with a normal last freeze date of June 2. But it has been as late as July 7. That late freeze was recorded in 1993.

That's all according to a post on the agency's website:

Does the warm weather have you thinking about your summer garden? We're approaching the time of year where we expect to see the last freeze of the year, so let's take a look at some statistics. The attached graphic shows the average date of the last spring freeze, as well as the earliest and latest among the last 30 years for a few cities. If we didn't list your location, feel free to ask if we have that data, or visit www.weather.gov/wrh/climate?wfo=cys for all of our local climate information. Widespread temperatures in the low to mid 30s are expected tonight across the area, with some upper 20s possible in higher elevations. After that, we may see some mid 30s or lower this weekend, but it is still a little early to say with confidence whether or not a freeze will occur. Keep these statistics in mind as you get ready to put your frost sensitive plants outside!

