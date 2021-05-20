City of Cheyenne Giving Away Free Mulch While Supplies Last

Need to mulch your beds or borders on a budget? The City of Cheyenne has you covered.

While supplies last, residential homeowners and businesses can stop by the city's Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road and pick up an unlimited supply of free single grind mulch.

The Compost Facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Compost Facility at (307) 632-5518 or the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.