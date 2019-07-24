National Sneak Zucchini Into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day Is Coming

If you've ever been one to grow your own zucchini, then you know the struggle that comes with it isn't whether or not it will grow, but how you will get rid of all of the inevitable onslaught of the vegetable. You can only make so many zucchini dishes, and your friends will only take so much.

So that's why a man in Pennsylvania created the holiday "National Sneak Zucchini Into Your Neighbor's Porch Day," which falls on August 8th. It's a little like santa sneaking into your house in the dead of night to leave presents. Except instead of Kris Kringle, it's your neighbor who grew way too many tiny squash and is desperate to get rid of it.

According to the Farmer's Almanac: "To celebrate it, you simply wait until the dead of night and quietly creep up to your neighbors’ front doors, leaving plenty of zucchini for them to enjoy."

Let us know if you plan to celebrate this holiday, or if you wake up on August 8th with an inexplicable bushel of zucchini on your porch.