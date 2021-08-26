The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming today.

The agency says the more severe storms could feature 60 mph winds and golf-ball size hail.

The agency posted this statement on Thursday morning:

''Here is your forecast for Thursday across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. A cold front will move through the area today. Expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop, as this front moves through this afternoon and evening. Storms could persist through the late evening. Severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening east of the Laramie Range. Main hazards will be large hail to the size of golfballs and 60+ mph winds, along with frequent lightning. Highs today will range from 75 at Shirley Basin to 90 at Chadron. Overnight lows will range from 47 at Baggs to 61 at Chadron.''

